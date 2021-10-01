Smriti Mandhana's Record Breaking Century Against Australia Leaves Fans Elated

India batter Smriti Mandhana rewrote history books when she scored her first Test century in the Pink Ball game against Australia in Queensland. Mandhana’s hundred is also the first by an Indian woman in a Pink ball game.

Mandhana had finished Day 1 unbeaten on 80, and survived a dismissal of a no-ball of Ellyse Perry on Day 2 before completing her century.

The left handed opener worked Perry away behind square for a boundary to bring up her 100 and then went on to score 127, which the highest by a visiting batter in women’s Tests against Australia in Australia.

Mandhana’s brilliant knock put India in a strong position in the match and left cricket fans and experts delighted.