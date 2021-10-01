Smriti Mandhana's Record Breaking Century Against Australia Leaves Fans Elated

Smriti Mandhana celebrates her century.
Image: BCCI
India batter Smriti Mandhana rewrote history books when she scored her first Test century in the Pink Ball game against Australia in Queensland. Mandhana’s hundred is also the first by an Indian woman in a Pink ball game.
Mandhana had finished Day 1 unbeaten on 80, and survived a dismissal of a no-ball of Ellyse Perry on Day 2 before completing her century.
The left handed opener worked Perry away behind square for a boundary to bring up her 100 and then went on to score 127, which the highest by a visiting batter in women’s Tests against Australia in Australia.
Mandhana’s brilliant knock put India in a strong position in the match and left cricket fans and experts delighted.
The Pink Ball Test, Indian women's team's first tryst with Day-Night Test cricket, is Mandhana's fourth Test in her career.
Mandhana, who is the fifth Indian woman to score an away century in Tests, very quickly became the highest scoring visiting batter against Australia in Australia.
Before Mandhana, the record was held by Mary Hide who had scored 124 in 1949.
Mandhana now holds the record of being the Indian woman with the highest individual scores in Australia across formats. In ODIs, she has the highest score of 102 and in T20Is, the highest of 66 against Australia.
Here's how social media reacted on Friday morning.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 01 Oct 2021,12:36 PM IST