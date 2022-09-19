Smriti Wins It for India as Jhulan Rolls Back Time in 1st WODI Against England

The graceful Smriti Mandhana once again enhanced her reputation as one of India's biggest match winners with an attractive 91 that literally decimated England by seven wickets in the opening women’s ODI in Hove on Sunday.

Harmanpreet Kaur won a good toss and veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami was accuracy personified with 42 dot balls in one of her last international games as England managed a sub-par 227 for seven, largely due to efforts from the lower middle-order.

India were never in trouble during the chase as Mandhana (91 off 99 balls) literally drove and pulled her way before missing out on a deserving sixth WODI hundred by nine runs.