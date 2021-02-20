Smith May Not Want to Stay Away From Family for 2.2 Crore: Clarke

"I know his T20 performances haven't been as good as he would have liked. Last year's IPL wasn't great. I'm very surprised he has gone for the amount of money he has, just under $400,000 – which is still good money," said Clarke on the Big Sports Breakfast Podcast after calling Smith among the top three batsmen in the world.

"But when you look at what he was getting (last season) and his role as captain of Rajasthan, don't be surprised if there's a little hamstring strain the day the plane is meant to fly to India," Clarke added.

Smith made 311 runs at 25.91 in IPL 2020, in 14 matches, scoring just three half-centuries.

"You talk about Steve Smith – if he's not the best batsman in the world, he's not far away. Virat Kohli is number one, but Smithy is in the top three," Clarke added.