We Were in a Good Position to Have a Crack at the Target: Captain Kohli

Under the revised points system announced by the International Cricket Council for the 2021-2023 second edition of the World Test Championship, both sides took away four points each from the draw. The total points accumulated at the end of the cycle will be divided by the number of tests played by a team to determine standings and thereby, the finalists for the climax of the competition. Had there been a decisive conclusion, the winning XI would have been awarded 12 points, and a tie would have fetched six points apiece.

Ironically the announcement over the public address system at 3.49 p.m. local time calling off the match came just as the sun filtered through the clouds. But the outfield was too wet to render it fit for proceedings within a reasonable period. At least four hours of play were necessary to force a result.

"Heading to day five, we had our chances right in front of us. One good partnership and then you know what happens when there's only 150 on the board to defend. We certainly felt like we are on top of the game. We bowled well enough and batted well enough to stay in the contest and then getting that lead was crucial which kept us on top throughout the game," Kohli said.

Kohli was happy with the way his batsmen started the chase in the second innings.

"And to get to 50 overnight is a big positive for us. It wasn't about survival; it was about getting the boundaries where the opportunity presented itself," he said. "Our intent is what kept us ahead in the game. Even today the start would have been the same," the Indian skipper added.

Kohli was pleased with the way tailenders Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj added 46 runs that helped India gain a lead of 95 runs.

"It's a hard work of three-odd weeks now. They have been in the nets regularly, wanting to contribute regularly, wanting to contribute to the team. Getting 50-plus runs from those three bowlers was like gold dust for us - we would have been talking about a lead of 40-odd and then we got to a lead of 95 purely because of their efforts," he said.

Kohli said they may go into the remaining matches of the series with a similar bowling template of four pacers and one spinner.

"Most likely it will be a template going ahead in the series, but again, adaptability has been a strength of ours as well. This looks like the right template for us moving forward," he added.

Now the scene shifts to Lord's, London, where the battle for supremacy in the five-test series will resume on August 12.

