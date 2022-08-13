Shikhar Dhawan Focused on 2023 ODI World Cup, Wants to Play All Matches

Senior India opener Shikhar Dhawan has revealed that his focus is on the 2023 ICC men's ODI World Cup and he wants to play as many matches as possible for India leading up to the big tournament in order to stay fit and prepare well.

In an interview, Dhawan spoke about his plans to focus on the World Cup in India next year. The left-handed opener, who has been a star for India in ICC events in the past, expressed how he enjoys playing in world tournaments and the satisfaction he derives from it.