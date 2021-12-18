Is Shikhar Dhawan the Forgotten Man of Indian Cricket?

The early part of Virat Kohli’s Test leadership was defined by the success of the openers Murali Vijay and Dhawan. But their exits in quick succession resulted in a vacuum at the top of the order, which has been filled only to an extent by the Indian think-tank.

Even in the T20I format, there had been a sense that Dhawan’s form is fine, but the rate at which he was scoring runs needed a step up. Dhawan was left out earlier this year from the playing XI against England in the T20I series. He did return to lead a weakened Indian side to Sri Lanka, but he has not come back into the frame for the T20 Internationals. Perhaps he knows that his time as a T20I and Test cricketer for India is over.

His best bet to stay in the frame with Indian cricket is probably with the ODI format. He scored runs against England earlier this year and then in Sri Lanka too. But the problem is that, surprisingly, India has been playing fewer ODIs in the last couple of years. It will come down even more in 2022 because the focus will be on the T20 World Cup.

The number of ODIs is likely to go up only in 2023 with all the focus around the 50-over World Cup scheduled to be held that year in India. Dhawan’s best bet is to keep scoring runs whenever he gets an opportunity to still stay in the frame for that 50-over 2023 World Cup.

But for that chance to come through, Dhawan needs to be picked by a franchise in the mega auction for the upcoming IPL seasons. Delhi may have offloaded Dhawan, but there are some other franchises who can definitely do with Dhawan’s experience and expertise at the top of the order.

There are going to be fewer and fewer opportunities for Dhawan to score runs because he may not necessarily be featuring in the longer version any more for Delhi. So he needs all the opportunities that comes his way to score runs in the IPL. With younger talent coming through, though, the pressure on Dhawan is immense.