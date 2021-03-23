Shafali Verma Back to Top Spot in Women’s T20I Rankings 

The 17-year-old big-hitter, who had last played for India in the Women’s T20 World Cup final last year against Australia, leapfrogged Australia’s Beth Mooney.

Among the other Indian cricketers, Deepti Sharma moved up four places to 40th and teenager Richa Ghosh jumped 59 places to 85th among batters while young all-rounder Harleen Deol has progressed in both lists, up 262 places to 99th among batters and up 76 places to 146th among bowlers. Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad has advanced from 34th to 25th.

In the ODI rankings, captain Mithali Raj, a formerly top-ranked batter, has moved up one place to eighth after an unbeaten 79 while Priya Punia has moved up to five places to 53rd. Gayakwad is up eight places to 38th among bowlers.

The 4-1 series win has also seen South Africa overtake England to second position in the Women’s ODI Team Rankings while India remain fourth.