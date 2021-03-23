Shafali Verma Back to Top Spot in Women’s T20I Rankings 

Indian women’s cricket team opener Shafali Verma has gone back to the top of the ICC T20I rankings after her good performances against South Africa in the first two games in Lucknow.
Shafali scored 23 and 47 in the first two games which India lost. India and South Africa play the final T20I on Tuesday in Lucknow.
The 17-year-old big-hitter, who had last played for India in the Women’s T20 World Cup final last year against Australia, leapfrogged Australia’s Beth Mooney.
Among the other Indian cricketers, Deepti Sharma moved up four places to 40th and teenager Richa Ghosh jumped 59 places to 85th among batters while young all-rounder Harleen Deol has progressed in both lists, up 262 places to 99th among batters and up 76 places to 146th among bowlers. Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad has advanced from 34th to 25th.
In the ODI rankings, captain Mithali Raj, a formerly top-ranked batter, has moved up one place to eighth after an unbeaten 79 while Priya Punia has moved up to five places to 53rd. Gayakwad is up eight places to 38th among bowlers.
The 4-1 series win has also seen South Africa overtake England to second position in the Women’s ODI Team Rankings while India remain fourth.
Published: 23 Mar 2021,02:12 PM IST