Sarah Taylor Becomes First Woman Coach In Men's Franchise Cricket

Former England cricketer Sarah Taylor has became the first woman coach in men’s professional franchise cricket after she was appointed assistant coach of Team Abu Dhabi for the Abu Dhabi T10 league which begins on 19 November.
Previously she had been appointed as a specialist coach at Surrey.
"Coming into this franchise world, you get players and coaches coming in from all around the world where it may not necessarily be the norm," said Taylor.
"But I'd love to think that some young girl or some woman watching can see me in the coaching team and realise that's an opportunity and they can push for it, saying 'If she can do it, why can't I?'"
Taylor made her debut in 2006 and played in 10 Tests, 126 ODIs and 90 T20Is before announcing her international retirement in 2019.
She returned to professional cricket this summer at The Hundred and the 2021 Women's Twenty20 Cup in the UK. She is hoping that other women follow his path and emulate her.
"I do hope that it becomes a little more normal and I may be the first but I won't be the last. Coaching is my passion and it's kind of going down the men's route, which is really exciting.
"I've never had issues in male environments and I enjoy the challenge. You always want to prove that you're good enough, but that's the same for any coach going into a new environment."
Taylor will be the assistant coach to coach Paul Farbrace. The Abu Dhabi franchise have also roped in South African Lance Klusener, who is currently coaching the Afghanistan team. The former England wicket-keeper batter said she hopes to learn from this stint.
"It came completely out of the blue and it was an amazing surprise. I've been counting down the days until I can get to Abu Dhabi and get going.
"I cannot wait. As soon as I found out who the staff was, that made it even more exciting and it was a lightbulb moment that I would be stupid to miss out on the opportunity. I've got so much to learn, they've probably got so much to tell me and I'm very much going to be a sponge. I'll have to be.
"I'm going to sit there with a notebook and write as much as I can. They know that as well, and will teach me so much as I'm at the start of my coaching career."
Team Abu Dhabi also announced the signing of England international Liam Lawrence as their Icon Player, while West Indies legend Chris Gayle was retained.
