Sarah Taylor Becomes First Woman Coach In Men's Franchise Cricket

Former England cricketer Sarah Taylor has became the first woman coach in men’s professional franchise cricket after she was appointed assistant coach of Team Abu Dhabi for the Abu Dhabi T10 league which begins on 19 November.

Previously she had been appointed as a specialist coach at Surrey.

"Coming into this franchise world, you get players and coaches coming in from all around the world where it may not necessarily be the norm," said Taylor.

"But I'd love to think that some young girl or some woman watching can see me in the coaching team and realise that's an opportunity and they can push for it, saying 'If she can do it, why can't I?'"