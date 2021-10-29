2021 T20 World Cup: Shardul & Hardik Play Together? Who Will India Pick vs NZ?

Will Shardul Thakur get the nod for the game against NZ?
(Photo: Twitter/BCCI)
Ahead of India’s crucial clash against New Zealand, there is a lot for the thinktank comprising Ravi Shastri, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to ponder over. Well beaten in their opening game against Pakistan, when they lost by 10 wickets, India felt the pinch while fielding as bowling options were limited.
And what did not help was that the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami and co all had a bad day.
The lackluster display on the opening day has left plenty of experts and fans disappointed, with some questions about the selection policies of the team. An injury scare to Hardik Pandya too has not helped the team either as they wait on him ahead of Sunday.
Against New Zealand, it will be extremely important for India that they get the combinations correct, as two defeats will leave them in a serious spot of bother.
While most of the batters pick themselves, India will of course have a few tough decisions that the team finally takes the field on Sunday.
Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah during training.
Known for his destructive batting abilities, Hardik was in fine form when India were on tour in Australia in 2020/21, however, since then his graph has dipped and the big hits have not gone the distance as often as he would want.
Hardik played the first game as a batter for India in the World Cup and could only manage 11 when the team could have done with a strong performance for him. Even on the tour of Sri Lanka in July, Hardik wasn’t in the best form.
But be that as it may, when Hardik gets going he is possibly one of the most dangerous batters in white ball cricket.
Will India give him another go against New Zealand? Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar however would rather the team not pick him if he isn’t bowling.
If fitness is indeed a big hurdle for Hardik, Kohli and co could pick between Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav to play the role of the destructive batter.
The all-rounder had a fantastic season in the IPL recently and has also picked up a happy habit of coming up trumps at the most crucial times, especially with the ball.
Given the troubles India had with the bowling against Pakistan, Kohli and co might look to change up the personnel.
Shardul remember is also more than handy with the bat in the lower order and could well be drafted into the playing XI on Sunday.
What does tip the scales a little in his favour too is that the selectors brought him in once they realised Hardik might not be able to bowl full tilt.
If Shardul does come in, it is likely that one of the frontline pacers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar or Mohammed Shami might have to sit out the NZ game.
Another department where India would have some concerns is the spin bowling, especially given how ineffective the likes of Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja were in the second session against Pakistan.
While Jadeja is an automatic pick, the Indian think tank could turn to the experienced R Ashwin, who might be better equipped in negotiating difficult situations.
Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan/Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy/R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.
