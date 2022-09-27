Sandeep Lamichhane Left Mentally Disturbed by Arrest Warrant Issued Against Him

Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane revealed that he has been left mentally disturbed following the arrest warrant issued against him by Nepal Police for alleged coercion of a person two weeks earlier.

The former Nepal captain, who was suspended by the nation’s apex cricketing body said that the incident had taken a toll on his mental and physical wellbeing. Sandeep also added that he would return to Nepal once his health condition improved.

Lamichhane gave an update of his current condition via a Facebook post written in Nepali on Monday, 26 September.