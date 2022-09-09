Sandeep Lamichhane Denies Charges of Rape Allegations Levelled Against Him

Sandeep himself has now made it public that he would be leaving CPL and would return to his country in a few days.

According to the case filed at the Police Circle Gaushala on Tuesday, Lamichhane allegedly took the girl to various places in Kathmandu and Bhaktapur for a visit on 21 August and raped her in a hotel in Kathmandu the same night.

Kathmandu District Court on Thursday issued an arrest warrant against Laimchhane, who denied the charges.

Police said that they are investigating the matter and collecting evidence, including CCTV footage, regarding the incident.