Nepal Police to Investigate Alleged Rape Complaint Against Sandeep Lamichhane

With a plethora of records to his name, Sandeep is one of the most celebrated cricketers from his country. He, in fact, was one of the eleven cricketers to play in Nepal's first ODI match, against the Netherlands, back in August 2018.

Earlier in January the same year, Sandeep had grabbed the headlines by becoming the first Nepalese cricketer to feature in IPL auction. The young spinner was picked up Delhi Daredevils for whom he debuted against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in May 2018.

Sandeep has also featured for T20 franchises Hobart Hurricanes (BBL) and Lahore Qalandars (PSL) among other teams.