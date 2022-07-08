Flooding Sourav's Room to Recommending Him For Vice Captaincy: Sachin Reminisces

The master batter then revealed how before the 1999 tour of Australia, which was his second-last series as captain, Tendulkar in his mind was clear, who was ready to take over in case he decided to step down from captaincy.

"Before stepping down, during India's tour of Australia in which I was the captain, I had suggested Sourav to be made the vice-captain of the team," Tendulkar revealed.

"I had seen him from close quarters, played cricket with him, and knew he had the right qualities to take Indian cricket forward. He was a good leader. I therefore recommended his name.

"Sourav never looked back and what he has achieved for India is out there for all of us to see," said Tendulkar, who had also during later years, had suggested Mahendra Singh Dhoni's name as a future captain.

May be the off-field camaraderie is the reason that on-field, India never had a better pairing in white-ball cricket. In all, the duo had 26 century stands between them and 21 of them came when they opened the batting together.

"Sourav and I gave our best. We wanted to play our parts in what the team required and we wanted to win matches for India.

"But beyond that, we never thought about anything. We are thankful to the people, for considering us a good opening pair and for appreciating what we were able to do for India," said Tendulkar, who has always been an epitome of humility.