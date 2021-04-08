Tendulkar Returns Home From Hospital; Says Will Remain Isolated 

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is back home from the hospital and said he is in isolation after having tested positive for coronavirus.
Tendulkar had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 27 and was hospitalised 6 days later. He thanked the medical staff who treated him while he was recuperating from the virus.
"I have just come home from the hospital and will remain isolated while continuing to rest and recuperate. I would like to thank everyone for all the good wishes and prayers. Really appreciate it.
"I remain ever grateful to all the medical staff who took such good care of me and have been working tirelessly for over a year in such difficult circumstances," Tendulkar said in the tweet.
Recently, Tendulkar had participated in the Road Safety World Series, where he led the team to a title win.
Apart from Tendulkar, India Legends players S Badrinath and the Pathan brothers – Irfan and Yusuf – also had tested positive for the virus.
Tendulkar, 47, scored 15,921, the most runs in Test cricket history. His 18,426 in ODIs is also the most by anyone in the format.
Tendulkar is also the only one to have hit 100 centuries in international cricket. He played international cricket between 1989 and 2013 and was also a part of the 2011 50-over World Cup-winning Indian team.
