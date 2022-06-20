Sachin Tendulkar Praises Taapsee Pannu's Mithali Raj Biopic Trailer

Sachin Tendulkar
(Photo Courtesy: IANS)
One of Indian cricket’s biggest legends, Sachin Tendulkar was full of praise for the trailer of Mithali Raj’s biopic Shabaash Mithu which was released on Monday.
In the movie, which takes you through the journey of Mithali Raj, the lead role is played by Taapsee Pannu.
The trailer has been praised by fans, the cricket fraternity and members of the film industry. Tendulkar also took to social media on Monday to praise the trailer.
Former Indian captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly shared the trailer of the film on Twitter.
Sachin wrote, "The #ShabaashMithuTrailer is heartwarming. Mithali has inspired millions to dream and follow their passion & I am looking forward to watch this movie. My best wishes to the entire team."
Directed by Srijit Mukherji, Shabaash Mithu has Taapsee stepping into the shoes of Mithali as the cricketer who changed the game across the globe. The film will release on 15 July.
Mithali has been one of the most recognisable faces in women’s cricket in her career, which has spanned over two decades.
The former Indian captain is regarded as India’s greatest female cricketer and has set several international records in a career that began in 1999. Mithali called time on her glorious international cricket career earlier this month.
