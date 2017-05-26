How I Saw Sachin’s Humility While Dealing With A Billion Dreams

Like most of the ‘80s kids I was a Sachin Tendulkar fan. After a childhood spent idolising him, I was lucky to see firsthand how he handled the expectations of a billion dreams with grace and humility.

When I started my career in journalism in 2000, I started seeing him from close quarters – at practice sessions, hotel lobbies and sometimes media interactions.

There was a different kind of aura about him. Forget asking for an interview, one felt a little nervous and shy even saying ‘hi’ to him.