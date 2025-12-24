SA20: David Miller Confident Explosive Lhuan-Dre Pretorius Will Shine Once Again

South African cricket can count itself fortunate to be blessed with a rich crop of exciting young talent, several of whom have already graduated to the senior side. Among them, few have commanded as much attention as Lhuan-dre Pretorius.

The explosive southpaw showed a glimpse of his promise at the 2024 ICC Men’s U-19 World Cup, where he topped the run-scoring charts for the Proteas, with 287 runs in six matches. What truly elevated his standing, however, was last year’s SA20, in which Pretorius finished as the tournament’s leading run-getter, accumulating 397 runs at a blistering strike rate of 166.81.