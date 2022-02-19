Rohit Sharma's Coronation as India's All-Format Skipper Complete

"As far as Rohit Sharma is concerned, he is the number one cricketer of our country. The most important thing is that he is playing all three formats. For us, it becomes very important how we manage Rohit. Nowadays, cricketers are professionals, play all three formats and know how to manage their bodies well," said Chetan Sharma.



He further threw light on what is the advantage of a player as senior as Rohit taking the leadership full-time across all formats. "There is absolutely no problem at all with Rohit and we will be in conversation with him from time to time. When we spoke to him, he's absolutely okay. When such a big player with lots of experience becomes the captain, then as a selection committee, we can speak about grooming captains under Rohit Sharma, which will be a tremendous thing for us."



With hamstring injuries ahead of crucial overseas tours, now a thing of the past, Rohit being fit and playing in the series against the West Indies bodes well for India. But managing his workload becomes all the more crucial too.



"As far as we know, with regards to the conversations we had, he is absolutely fine. He is absolutely fit and fine and ready to go. That is very good news for the selection committee too," stated Chetan Sharma.



"Rohit is absolutely fine, there's no problem at all. We will give rest to every cricketer because we have to handle the cricketers. We gave rest to Virat and Rishabh and will give rest to all cricketers slowly as everyone's body demands rest. We will see how the things pan out and will let you know."



The chief selector further stated that making Rohit the Test captain was a unanimous choice when the five selectors in the committee discussed within themselves. "No discussion. It was absolutely a clear choice for us and we are very happy to make Rohit the captain. Under him, we will also prepare our leadership. When a cricketer as huge as him is available for all formats, then the selectors are very happy. Let's hope everything goes right and if things go the way we think, it will be very good."