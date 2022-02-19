Pujara-Rahane Left Out for SL Series; Rohit Sharma Named Test Captain

India’s middle-order batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have been dropped from the squad for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

The BCCI’s Chief Selector Chetan Sharma also confirmed on Saturday that Rohit Sharma will be the Test captain for the Indian men’s team with Jasprit Bumrah named as his deputy. The appointment of Rohit, already the white-ball captain of India, makes him the full-time all-format captain for India, completing the transition from Virat Kohli.

Along expected lines, the selectors have made a few changes in the Test squad with senior players such as Wriddhiman Saha and Ishant Sharma also missing the squad.