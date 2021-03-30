Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Bury the Hatchet in Bio-Bubble: Report

After the T20I series, Kohli said he wanted to open with Rohit going forward.

“I would definitely like to partner Rohit at the top. As I rightly said, if we have a partnership and we both are set, then you know that one of us is going to cause some serious damage. That's exactly what we want. And the other guys feel much more confident when one of us is still in and set, they know that they can play more freely. It augurs well for the team and I would like this to continue, and hopefully continue that form through to the World Cup."

Rohit however took a more pragmatic outlook on the change in batting order.

"It's still a long time for the World Cup. Early days to talk about what the batting line up will be looking like," Sharma said at the post-match press conference. "We'll just have to analyse and think about what suits the team most. Today was, I guess, a tactical move because we wanted an extra bowler to play. We wanted to leave one batsman out, and unfortunately, it was KL, which was very tough.

"KL, we know, he has been one of our key players in the limited-overs format, especially in this format. But looking at the current form, the team management decided to go with the best XI. Having said that, it doesn't send any signal that KL will not be considered or anything like that. This was just for one particular game.

"Things might change as and when we get closer to the World Cup. We do understand his ability, we do understand his contribution at the top, what he's done for us. So I'm not going to rule out anything and neither am I going to say that this is the preferred batting line-up for the World Cup, because it's still early days. We've got a good amount of time, there's the IPL in between and I'm hearing there will be a few T20s as well before the World Cup."

(With ToI inputs)