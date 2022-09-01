Asia Cup 2022: India Skipper Rohit Sharma Showers Praise on Suryakumar Yadav

India skipper Rohit Sharma said he was lost for words that would appropriately describe Suryakumar Yadav's 26-ball 68 against Hong Kong in the Asia Cup on Wednesday.

Suryakumar smashed six sixes and as many fours in his sizzling knock to lift India to 192 for two, enough to secure a 40-run win and a place in the Super 4 stage of the tournament.

"The kind of innings he played today, the words will be short," Rohit said at the post-match presentation.