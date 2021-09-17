Rohit Sharma is Obvious Choice After Virat Kohli Relinquishes T20 Captaincy

For a long time, split captaincy has been a hot topic in Indian cricket. Many have suggested that Rohit should be given the charge of leadership, at least of the T20 side, especially considering the workload on Kohli and his 'shortcomings' as a leader in ICC tournaments.

Even former cricketer Madan Lal had told IANS on Wednesday that Rohit should lead India in the shorter formats.



The 34-year-old opener is one of the most experienced players in the squad and is also the vice-captain of the limited-over sides, making him the prime contender for the job once Kohli relinquishes T20I captaincy at the end of the T20 World Cup.



Rohit also has an envious record in the IPL, having led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles. Rohit has also captained India in 10 ODIs and 19 T20Is, winning 8 and 15, respectively.

