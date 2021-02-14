Rohit Sharma Brings ‘Sweep’ Timing Into Play for Big Century

No India batsman over the last 10 years has taken a top Test side's bowling apart in the first session of a Test as Rohit Sharma did against England on Saturday, though Shikhar Dhawan had hit an unbeaten 104 in the first session on the first day of the one-off Test against Afghanistan in 2018.

Sharma smashed 80 off the 106 runs his team had scored on a pitch that provided prodigious turn from the first session of the second Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

When Sharma reached his century, in the 42nd over, India had still not touched 150-run mark, and by the time he reached 150, India were 230. At the time of his dismissal as the fourth wicket, Sharma had hit 161 of India's 248. India eventually scored 300 for six wickets at 3.4 runs an over on the first day of the second Test.