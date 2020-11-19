Rohit Sharma Begins Fitness Training for Australia Tour in NCA

Rohit had scored a fluent 68 in the IPL final which his team won by a handsome margin. The Quint Star opener Rohit Sharma must captain India in white-ball cricket says Gautam Gambhir | (Photo: IANS) Cricket Rohit had scored a fluent 68 in the IPL final which his team won by a handsome margin.

India batsman Rohit Sharma has begun his fitness training at the National Cricket Academy on Thursday, PTI reported. Other than Rohit, India’s Test squad will be eagerly waiting on the news of fast bowler Ishant Sharma’s fitness. On Wednesday, senior pacer Ishant Sharma, who is also doing his injury rehab at the NCA, bowled full tilt under the supervision of chief selector Sunil Joshi and NCA head Rahul Dravid.

Rohit is not part of India's limited overs squad for the Australia tour and selectors included him in the revised Test squad after he played two IPL games for Mumbai Indians besides the final. Though Rohit said he was absolutely fine, the BCCI felt he needed more time to recover from his hamstring injury he had suffered during the IPL, triggering a massive debate over his fitness status. Rohit had also scored a fluent 68 in the IPL final which his team won by a handsome margin.