Rohit Sharma & Shikhar Dhawan to Open in 1st England ODI: Kohli

"Scheduling is something that is not in our control. For us, it is an international game. Every international game is important and has value. It is an opportunity to represent your team and for us that remains the sole focus. Yes, as I have said many times in the past that scheduling and workload is something that everyone has to be aware of and keep an eye out for. Especially in today's day and age where you just don't know when the restrictions might come in and you may even have to play in bubbles in the future," added Kohli.

"I think it is very important to consider how much cricket you are playing - not just the physical side of things but also the mental side of things. The players need to be spoken to and consulted with. Otherwise it is going to be a case with whoever can last through difficult times, players who don't last move away and someone else replaces that player. I don't think that is healthy for the cricket system and cricket culture moving forward. We definitely want to make it (system and culture) stronger and stronger going forward in the future."