Women’s T20 WC: Can India’s ‘Best Ever’ Squad Finally Conquer Maiden ICC Crown?

That, though, was a 20-year-old neophyte in 2009. In 2024, Kaur – now a 35-year-old veteran – flaunts an aura of confidence when she says “If we play our best cricket, we can beat Australia any day and any time.”

The same Australia, who have won six of the eighth editions of the Women’s T20 World Cup, and all of the last three. Kaur’s conviction is not only a reflection of her improvement over the past decade and a half, but from the macrocosmic perspective, a holistic portrayal of the amelioration of women’s cricket in India.

Indeed, on 4 October, India are the favourites to beat New Zealand.