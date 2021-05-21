Pant Should be India’s Wicketkeeper in WTC Final: Wriddhiman Saha

"Rishabh Pant played the last few matches of the World Test Championship, he's done well and he should be our first-choice keeper in England. I would just wait, and if any opportunity arises, I will give my best. I will keep practising for that one chance," Saha told Sportskeeda.

"I try to be the same irrespective of the situation. Whether I am performing or not, I don't see any change in myself, no idea if others around me spot anything different. We can only try to perform --sometimes it clicks, sometimes it doesn't -- and the management takes the call based on all these parameters," he said.

Saha was India's first choice wicketkeeper in India even after Pant made his debut due to the latter's inconsistency with the bat. Saha was also recognised as the better wicketkeeper. However, an injury had prevented Saha from participating in India's Test series in Australia last year and Pant, ended up playing a central role in India's series win.