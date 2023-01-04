Rishabh Pant Being Shifted to Mumbai for Further Examinations: DDCA Director

Rishabh Pant is currently being treated in a private suite at Max Hospital.
Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, who was involved in a car accident on 30 December and is currently admitted in Dehradun's Max Hospital, is being transferred to Mumbai for further examinations.
Speaking to IANS, Shyam Sharma, the director of Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) confirmed that the Indian wicket-keeper is being transferred to Mumbai today, 4 January.
Confirmed the transfer to Mumbai, Sharma told IANS "He (Rishabh Pant) will be shifted to Mumbai today. To which hospital where he will be admitted, will be told later."
""All of his tests will happen there and he will be taken care of very well. God willing, everything will be fine," he further added.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) clarified the 25-year-old's injuries in a statement, saying he has suffered "two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and suffered abrasion injuries on his back."
Pant underwent plastic surgery at the Max Hospital for his external wounds, while MRI scans of his brain and spine showed no anomaly. However, the pending scans of his knee and ankle, which were not conducted owing to the player being in agonising pain, will now take place in Mumbai.
