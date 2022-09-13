India's Renuka Singh Jumps to 13th Among Bowlers in ICC Women's T20I Rankings

India seamer Renuka Singh has jumped five places to be 13th among bowlers while spinner Deepti Sharma continued to hold on to her seventh place in the latest ICC women's T20I ranking released on Tuesday.

Renuka, who bowled an economical spell, giving away just 23 runs in four overs in India's nine-wicket loss to England in the first T20I in Chester-le-Street last week, has 612 rating points.