Ravindra Jadeja’s Batting’s Evolved, He Revels in Finisher’s Role

The Indian cricket team’s fortunes and performances improved drastically in the last two limited overs games on their difficult tour of Australia, in part due to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. The heads had dropped after the second ODI in Sydney, but Jadeja and Hardik Pandya rose to the occasion and the former delivered a telling blow with the bat at the Manuka Oval, just ask Sean Abbott and Josh Hazlewood!

He put on another show, despite visibly being in some pain a couple of days later to help India off to a good start in the T20s. Unfortunately, he won’t be able to add to the efforts of the series win after being ruled out due to a concussion.