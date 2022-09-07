‘The Surgery Was Successful. I Will Start My Rehab Soon': Ravindra Jadeja

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was earlier ruled out of the Asia Cup Super 4 round due to a knee injury.
(Photo: PTI)
Injured India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Tuesday gave an update on his "successful" right knee surgery and said he would start his rehabilitation soon.
The 33-year-old being ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup due to a "serious" knee injury was first reported by PTI.
"The surgery was successful. I will start my rehab soon and try to get back to soon as I can," the star all-rounder wrote on Instagram with photographs from the hospital.
"There are many people to thank for their support and involvement - BCCI, my teammates, support staff, physios, doctors and the fans. Thank you to everyone for your kind wishes," he added.
Terming the surgery, a major one, a senior BCCI official had earlier ruled him out for an indefinite period.
But Team India head coach Rahul Dravid was non-committal on whether Jadeja could be back for the T20 World Cup in Australia from October.
"I don't want to rule him out, make too many comments until I have a much clearer picture or better idea, especially when the World Cup is six-seven weeks away now," Dravid said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)