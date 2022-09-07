‘The Surgery Was Successful. I Will Start My Rehab Soon': Ravindra Jadeja

Injured India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Tuesday gave an update on his "successful" right knee surgery and said he would start his rehabilitation soon.

The 33-year-old being ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup due to a "serious" knee injury was first reported by PTI.

"The surgery was successful. I will start my rehab soon and try to get back to soon as I can," the star all-rounder wrote on Instagram with photographs from the hospital.

"There are many people to thank for their support and involvement - BCCI, my teammates, support staff, physios, doctors and the fans. Thank you to everyone for your kind wishes," he added.