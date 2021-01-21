Ravindra Jadeja Ruled Out of England Test Series

“He is out of Test series and he will take more than six weeks to recover completely. The selectors will take a call later, whether to include him in the team for the shorter formats,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Jadeja will travel to the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore for rehabilitation.

The BCCI announced the squad for the first two Tests against England on 19 January and have named Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Ishant Sharma in it too. Kohli returned from Australia after the first Test while Ishant didn’t travel due to injury. Hardik had been part of the white-ball series on the Australia tour only.