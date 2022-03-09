Ravindra Jadeja Becomes the Top Ranked All-Rounder in Test Cricket

India’s Ravindra Jadeja has moved to the top of the latest ICC rankings for all-rounders in Tests, on the back of his brilliant showing during at Mohali against Sri Lanka.

Jadeja scored an unbeaten 175 and picked 9 wickets in the game as India romped home by an innings and 222 runs and took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Jadeja had also been given the Player of the Match award in Mohali, which was also Virat Kohli’s 100th game.

Jadeja has made progress as a batter and bowler, moving up from 54th to 37th among batters, and he has moved up to 17th among the bowlers.