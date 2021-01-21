Ravi Shastri’s Success Mantra: Perform in Australia, Get Rewarded

There wasn't much he achieved in the first one-and-a-half years of his second stint, as part of it was hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic. But prior to the pandemic, he saw India get crushed 2-0 in a Test series in New Zealand.

Once again the tour of Australia came to the rescue. The 2-1 series win without the top stars, including regular skipper Virat Kohli, proved that winning in Australia wasn't about the top players as much as the fighting spirit and the experience in Australia the coach was inculcating. Those early tours of Australia were coming in handy as much as his skills of motivating the players, giving them freedom to enjoy.

Players consider him less of a headmaster, more of a friend.

India stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who led India to wins in two of the three Tests acknowledged Shastri's contribution.

"His contribution has been of utmost importance. Especially the way he handled and supported everyone not only in this series but in 2018-19, when we won the series here. The way he backed the players, I personally learned a lot from him. He himself was an India captain... the way he backed the team, my job became easier," said Rahane after the fourth and final Test.

Former India skipper Dilip Vengsarkar, who has played a lot with Shastri, believes the India coach's biggest quality is that he knows how to motivate the players.