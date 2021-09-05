Ravi Shastri Positive in Lateral Flow COVID Test, Put Under Isolation

Ravi Shastri has been placed in quarantine after returning positive in a lateral-flow COVID test.
(Photo: BCCI)
Indian men's cricket coach Ravi Shastri tested positive in a lateral-flow COVID test on Saturday and has now been put into quarantine, the BCCI announced through an official statement on Sunday afternoon.
Shastri's close contacts–three members of the support staff–have also been placed into quarantine.
"The BCCI Medical Team has isolated Mr Ravi Shastri, Head Coach, Mr B. Arun, Bowling Coach, Mr R. Sridhar, Fielding Coach, and Mr Nitin Patel, Physiotherapist as a precautionary measure after Mr Shastri's lateral flow test returned positive last evening," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in the statement.
All four have now undergone RT-PCR tests on Sunday and will remain in the team hotel till their results come out.
The rest of the Indian team and support staff have undergone two lateral-flow tests since Shastri's report and have returned negative. They will continue onto The Oval for the fourth day of the fourth Test.
"The remaining members of the Team India contingent underwent two Lateral Flow Tests - one last night and another this morning. The members upon returning negative COVID reports were allowed to proceed for Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test at The Oval," Shah added.
