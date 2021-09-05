Ravi Shastri Positive in Lateral Flow COVID Test, Put Under Isolation

Indian men's cricket coach Ravi Shastri tested positive in a lateral-flow COVID test on Saturday and has now been put into quarantine, the BCCI announced through an official statement on Sunday afternoon.

Shastri's close contacts–three members of the support staff–have also been placed into quarantine.

"The BCCI Medical Team has isolated Mr Ravi Shastri, Head Coach, Mr B. Arun, Bowling Coach, Mr R. Sridhar, Fielding Coach, and Mr Nitin Patel, Physiotherapist as a precautionary measure after Mr Shastri's lateral flow test returned positive last evening," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in the statement.