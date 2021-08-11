Ravi Shastri and Co Set to Part Ways With Indian Team: Report

Ravi Shastri takes a break during a training session with the Indian team
Before the end of the year, the Indian men’s cricket team is likely to see a change in the coaching staff with Ravi Shastri and co set to move on.
Head coach Shastri along with bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar, and batting coach Vikram Rathour will no longer be associated with Virat Kohli and co after the T20 World Cup in UAE, Indian express reported.
Shastri is understood to have informed the BCCI that he is going to part ways with the team at the end of his contract, which finishes after the T20 World Cup. He had taken over as head coach after the 2017 Champions Trophy final defeat against Pakistan.
With Shastri at the helm, India won two away series in Australia before reaching the finals of the World Test Championship last month.
Along with Shastri, Bharat Arun had been instrumental in improving the bowling department and making it feared while R Sridhar helped transform the side in the fielding department.
India, however, could not win an ICC event, losing the semi-final of the ODI World Cup in 2019 and then the final of the World Test Championship against New Zealand recently.
The current age limit set for the head coach is 60 years, like the NCA head role, and Shastri turned 59 in May.
The former India cricketer is largely credited with making the team a resilient unit and helping young players do well, like Rishabh Pant.
While the Indian test team has been in England, the white-ball team that recently toured Sri Lanka were coached by Rahul Dravid.
