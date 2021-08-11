Ravi Shastri and Co Set to Part Ways With Indian Team: Report

Before the end of the year, the Indian men’s cricket team is likely to see a change in the coaching staff with Ravi Shastri and co set to move on.

Head coach Shastri along with bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar, and batting coach Vikram Rathour will no longer be associated with Virat Kohli and co after the T20 World Cup in UAE, Indian express reported.

Shastri is understood to have informed the BCCI that he is going to part ways with the team at the end of his contract, which finishes after the T20 World Cup. He had taken over as head coach after the 2017 Champions Trophy final defeat against Pakistan.