Ranji Trophy Final 2023 Day 1: When & Where To Watch Bengal vs Saurashtra

Ranji Final 2023 Day 1 Live Streaming and Telecast: The Ranji Trophy Final match 2023 is currently ongoing between West Bengal and Saurashtra at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

On Ranji Final Day 1, Saurashtra won the toss but elected to field. This decision has been proven advantageous for the Saurashtra team because they took three Bengal wickets when there were just two runs on the scoreboard.

Let us read about the date, time, venue, live streaming, live telecast, and other important details about the ongoing Ranji Final 2023.