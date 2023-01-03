Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Jaydev Unadkat Scripts History With First-Over Hat-Trick

Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat kicked off 2023 with a bang, becoming the very first player to scalp a hat-trick in the first over of a Ranji Trophy match. He achieved this incredible feat during the contest between Delhi and Saurashtra in Rajkot.

The Saurashtra captain sent Dhruv Shorey, Vaibhav Rawal and Yash Dhull back to the pavilion in the first over itself. He then completed his five-wicket haul by the end of his second over, with staggering figures of 2-0-5-5.