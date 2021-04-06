Rahul Dravid Invited to Speak at MIT Conference on Data Analytics

Former India captain Rahul Dravid has been invited to speak at an MIT sports analytics conference, who for the first time are hosting a discussion on cricket.

The conference which will be on 8-9 April is called ‘Show Me The Data’, according to a press release on Monday.

At this conference which will be held virtually, Dravid will also be joined by other former cricketers like Gary Kirsten and Isa Guha.