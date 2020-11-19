R Ashwin Still Valuable Asset in T20Is for India: Kaif

Ashwin has been picked for the four-Test series against Australia starting on December 17 in Adelaide.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who has been picked only for the upcoming Test series against Australia, can still be a valuable asset for India in T20 Internationals, said Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Mohammed Kaif on Wednesday.

"Virat, Rohit, Pollard, Gayle, Warner, QDK, Karun, Buttler, Smith, Paddikal, Pooran. Read and re-read @ashwinravi99's list of big scalps from IPL 13, mostly in power plays. Feel Ash can still be a valuable asset for India in T20Is," Kaif tweeted on Wednesday.

Ashwin, 34, was the joint third highest wicket taker for Delhi Capitals with 13 scalps, with speedster Marcus Stonis. Only South African fast bowlers Kasigo Rabada (30) and Anrich Nortje (22) bagged more wickets than Ashwin.