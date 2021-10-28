FAQ: What Is 'Taking the Knee'? Why Is It Significant?

South Africa's star cricketer Quinton de Kock opted out his side's Twenty20 World Cup match against West Indies, after he citing 'personal reasons' earlier this week. de Kock's decision came after Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced that all players will 'take the knee' before World Cup matches in United Arab Emirates to show their solidarity towards the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.

On 24 October, the Indian cricket team made headlines as they followed the gesture ahead of their game against Pakistan – to show their support for the movement.