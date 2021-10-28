2021 T20 World Cup: Hardik Pandya Bowls in Nets Before New Zealand Game

Ahead of the crucial 2021 men's T20 World Cup game against New Zealand, all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Wednesday went through fitness drills and bowled in the nets for the first time in months during India's practice session on Wednesday.



As per reports, Pandya, who played solely as a batsman in India's opening World T20 match against Pakistan, went through several fitness drills under the watchful eye of team physio Nitin Patel and assistant trainer Soham Desai. Thereafter, he bowled close to 20 minutes to Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur in one of the nets.