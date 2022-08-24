Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Punjab Kings Quash Rumours on Possible Captaincy Changes Ahead of IPL 2023

Punjab Kings Quash Rumours on Possible Captaincy Changes Ahead of IPL 2023

Earlier this week, news reports suggested captain Mayank Agarwal would be replaced by England's Jonny Bairstow.
IANS
Cricket
Published:

Mayank Agarwal (right) was appointed as captain of Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2022. 

|

(Photo: IANS)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Mayank Agarwal (right) was appointed as captain of Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2022.&nbsp;</p></div>

2014 IPL runners-up Punjab Kings on Thursday quashed rumours about a possible change in captaincy of the side ahead of the next season of the IPL.

Earlier this week, speculations were rife in the media that Mayank Agarwal, the captain of the side in IPL 2022, would be replaced by England wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow.

"News reports published by a certain sports news website pertaining to captaincy of the Punjab Kings franchise have been making the rounds in the last few days. We would like to state that no official of the team has issued any statement on the same," said the franchise in their official statement.

Ahead of the start of IPL 2022 season, Agarwal was appointed as the captain of Punjab Kings as KL Rahul took the same role with debutants Lucknow Super Giants.

Also ReadIPL 2022: Mayank Agarwal Appointed Punjab Kings' Captain
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
IPL 2022 was a season to forget for Agarwal with the bat, scoring just 196 runs in 12 innings at an average of 16.33 and a strike rate of 122.5, with him not being in the top-five run scorers of the side.

Under his leadership, Punjab finished sixth on the points table and missed out on the playoffs despite having an ultra-attacking batting line-up.

Currently representing the Bengaluru Blasters in Maharaja KSCA T20 League, Agarwal has made 480 runs in 11 innings at an average of 53.33 and strike rate of 167.24, including two centuries.

Also ReadICC’s Rough FTP Draft Has Dedicated Two-and-a-Half Month IPL Window: Reports

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT