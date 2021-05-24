Puma Pays Heed to Zimbabwe Cricketer Ryan Burl’s Heartfelt Appeal

It’s common knowledge among the cricketing fraternity that the Zimbabwean cricket board functions on a shoestring budget and is unable to elicit the best of services for their players. Ryan Burl’s Twitter post painted a sorry picture of the same as he tweeted an image of him mending his shoes and sought for sponsors to relieve him of the burden of doing so time and again.
Burl, 27, could be seen applying glue to his spikes in the post shared on Saturday. "Any chance we can get a sponsor so we don't have to glue our shoes back after every series @newbalance @NewBalance_SA @NBCricket @ICAssociation," the southpaw pleaded.
His heart-warming appeal didn’t fall on deaf ears as sports giant Puma welcomed him on board. The athletic gear manufacturer replied to Burl in a quote tweet saying: "Time to put the glue away, I got you covered @ryanburl3".
"I am so proud to announce that I'll be joining the @pumacricket team. This is all due to the help and support from the fans over the last 24 hours. I couldn't be more grateful to you all. Thanks so much @PUMA," Burl responded, acknowledging the brand’s remarkable gesture.
Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh and dashing left-hander Yuvraj Singh also reserved praise for Puma for their prompt response in the matter.
Published: 24 May 2021,03:07 PM IST