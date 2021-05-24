Puma Pays Heed to Zimbabwe Cricketer Ryan Burl’s Heartfelt Appeal

It’s common knowledge among the cricketing fraternity that the Zimbabwean cricket board functions on a shoestring budget and is unable to elicit the best of services for their players. Ryan Burl’s Twitter post painted a sorry picture of the same as he tweeted an image of him mending his shoes and sought for sponsors to relieve him of the burden of doing so time and again.



Burl, 27, could be seen applying glue to his spikes in the post shared on Saturday. "Any chance we can get a sponsor so we don't have to glue our shoes back after every series @newbalance @NewBalance_SA @NBCricket @ICAssociation," the southpaw pleaded.