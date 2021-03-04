PSL Postponed After 7 Players Test Positive for COVID-19

The ongoing Pakistan Super League has been postponed after a total of 7 players returned positive tests for COVID-19 over the last 2 weeks.

The decision was taken in a meeting between the team owners and the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The first case was reported on 20 February and on Thursday, 4 March 2021, three more players from two different teams tested positive after showing symptoms. The players have not been named and have been asked to self-isolate for 10 days.