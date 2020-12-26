Podcast: Debutants Step Up, India Impress on Day 1 of 2nd Test

On this episode of The Aussie Challenge podcast, Ayaz Memon and I discuss Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia.

Tim Paine won the toss and elected to bat first at the MCG but it was India’s bowlers who made the day their own, bowling out the Aussies on 195. India were 36/1 at Stumps.

Australia are playing an unchanged XI while India made four changes, handing out two debut caps— to Shubman Gill and Mohammad Siraj. Jadeja and Pant also are playing the match with Virat and Shami back home and Wriddhiman Saha and Prithvi Shaw losing their spots.