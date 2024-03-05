'Play Really Good Cricket But...': Cummins Shares His Mother's Leadership Mantra

Cummins's philosophy is rooted in a desire to make the most of every moment, a lesson he learned from his mother's passing. He believes in creating space for players to live fulfilling lives while representing their country, recognizing that time is precious and shouldn't be wasted.

"If we're going to be away from our families, let's make sure we're having the time of our lives. Play really good cricket, but ... pack your golf clubs, bring your coffee machine, if we're in London, go and explore, go and see a show.

"We're trying to create as much space in the diary for people to be able to live their lives. It's definitely a lesson learned from Mum. I don't want to waste any time."