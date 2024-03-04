IPL 2024: World Cup-Winning Captain Pat Cummins To Lead Sunrisers Hyderabad

Having made his IPL debut in 2014, Cummins featured in the 2017, 2020, 2021 and 2022 editions of the competition. Albeit, he opted to skip the previous instalment, prioritising international cricket.

Following Tim Paine’s resignation in November 2021, Pat Cummins was handed the captaincy of the Australian Test team, becoming the first bowler to be bestowed with the responsibility. He took over ODI captaincy a year later, after Aaron Finch announced his retirement from the format.

As the leader of the Baggy Greens, Cummins led Australia to their maiden ICC World Test Championship triumph and their fifth ODI World Cup victory. However, he is currently not leading the team in T20I cricket, with Mitchell Marsh being the captain of Australia in the recently-concluded T20I series against New Zealand.

In his T20I career, Cummins has scalped 57 wickets in 52 matches, with his average being 24.77 and his economy rate being 7.43 runs per over. As for his numbers with the bat, Cummins has scored 144 runs in this format.