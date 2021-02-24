Pink Ball’s Lacquer Comes Into Focus as Grass on Pitch Shaved Off

Slowly but surely, the grass on the pitch of the reconstructed Motera stadium has been shaved off over the last four days going by the images posted by the England team's media wing, leaving it only a guess as to how long the pink ball will last on a surface that has only a few patches of grass left now.

The red ball's behaviour on this pitch would have been easier to guess but with pink ball to be used for the third Test between India and England, no one knows how it will behave.

The four-match Test series is currently tied 1-1, and the lone berth available for the World Test Championship final is at stake for both teams in the last two Tests. New Zealand have already qualified for the final, to be played in June at Lord's, London.