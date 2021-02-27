Root & I Will Discuss Where to Go With Ahmedabad Pitch: Silverwood

"We expected that the wicket will hold up a little longer than it did to be honest, having looked at it. And equally, throughout training, using the pink ball. Looking back in history on pink ball Tests, the ball swung for us," said Silverwood on Friday.

Only two out of 30 wickets in the Test went to pacers.

Both India and England lost 30 wickets inside five sessions and this was only the second Test in India to finish inside two days. The first one involved a weak and debutant Afghanistan side but here both England and India are among the top Test sides in the world.

Silverwood said he and Joe root will sit down to decide the course of action.

"We are disappointed that we sat here when there should be three days of cricket left. I am sure a few spectators are [upset] as well. Whatever the pitch did or didn't do, India ultimately played better than us on it. But it pushed us to the extremes of what most of our players have experienced," Silverwood told the media on Friday.